Lifetime achievement award for 'surprised' Mansfield 103.2 boss
The award was presented to Tony by Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams for his services to Mansfield 103.2 on behalf of Mansfield Council.
The world renowned broadcaster has worked at the local station for 25 years and has been instrumental in its on going success.
Mansfield 103.2 is one of only a few independently owned radio stations left in the country.
Tony, who turns 80 next month, was also presented with another special community award at the party by the Rev Caroline Phillips.
Tony said: “It’s a great and moving honour to receive the awards, but the real 25 year story is the incredible work and talent demonstrated by Ian Watkins and his amazing 103.2 team through some amazing achievements.”
The glass trophy was to recognise his unparalleled role in keeping the station going over the whole 25 years.
He added: “I particularly observed during covid the remarkable quality broadcasting they did – doing exactly what local radio was designed to be – a pulse providing both comfort and vital information to our listeners.
“This old hack will soon be trying to write a book ‘Confessions of a Successful Failure’ and telling stories to my grandchildren.
“Team Mansfield 103.2 is more than capable of delivering real local radio for many years to come and in a fast-changing media world I hope they get the support to do that.”