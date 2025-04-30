But it’s even better when the beach comes to your doorstep.

Over the years Mansfield has had a beach in the town centre.

We have taken a look back through our archives to bring you photos from 2017 of people having fun at the beach.

Have you ever been to one of the beach events held in Mansfield?

1 . Mansfield beach 2017 Warren Hawkesley, five, and Paige Hawkesley, three, playing in the sand at Life's a Beach. Photo: Kev Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield beach 2017 George Newbury, mine, from Mansfield Woodhouse, on the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield beach 2017 Joe Newbury, eight, from Mansfield Woodhouse, hides his feet in the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield beach 2017 Matt Bell, left, with children Paige, Jenson and Blake who visited Mansfield's beach attraction Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales