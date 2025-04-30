Life's a beach: Take a look back at people enjoying a day at the seaside in Mansfield in 2017

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
Temperatures have been rising this week and there is nothing better than grabbing your bucket and spade and having a day at the beach.

But it’s even better when the beach comes to your doorstep.

Over the years Mansfield has had a beach in the town centre.

We have taken a look back through our archives to bring you photos from 2017 of people having fun at the beach.

Have you ever been to one of the beach events held in Mansfield?

Warren Hawkesley, five, and Paige Hawkesley, three, playing in the sand at Life's a Beach.

1. Mansfield beach 2017

Warren Hawkesley, five, and Paige Hawkesley, three, playing in the sand at Life's a Beach. Photo: Kev Rogers

George Newbury, mine, from Mansfield Woodhouse, on the Mansfield beach.

2. Mansfield beach 2017

George Newbury, mine, from Mansfield Woodhouse, on the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley

Joe Newbury, eight, from Mansfield Woodhouse, hides his feet in the Mansfield beach.

3. Mansfield beach 2017

Joe Newbury, eight, from Mansfield Woodhouse, hides his feet in the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley

Matt Bell, left, with children Paige, Jenson and Blake who visited Mansfield's beach attraction

4. Mansfield beach 2017

Matt Bell, left, with children Paige, Jenson and Blake who visited Mansfield's beach attraction Photo: Anne Shelley

