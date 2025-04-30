But it’s even better when the beach comes to your doorstep.
Over the years Mansfield has had a beach in the town centre.
We have taken a look back through our archives to bring you photos from 2017 of people having fun at the beach.
Have you ever been to one of the beach events held in Mansfield?
1. Mansfield beach 2017
Warren Hawkesley, five, and Paige Hawkesley, three, playing in the sand at Life's a Beach. Photo: Kev Rogers
2. Mansfield beach 2017
George Newbury, mine, from Mansfield Woodhouse, on the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Mansfield beach 2017
Joe Newbury, eight, from Mansfield Woodhouse, hides his feet in the Mansfield beach. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Mansfield beach 2017
Matt Bell, left, with children Paige, Jenson and Blake who visited Mansfield's beach attraction Photo: Anne Shelley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.