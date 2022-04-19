Alyson Ciborski, who writes under the pen name of K.L.Loveley, hard at work at her Mansfield Woodhouse home.

It represents quite a career trajectory for Alyson Ciborski (nee Oliver), who goes under the pen name K.L.Loveley and has written ‘Union Blues’, a thriller set in and around Nottinghamshire.

The book follows the success of her two previous novels, ‘Alice’, a gritty drama which tackles the hopelessness of alcoholism, and ‘Love, Secrets and Absolution’, a family drama about a teenager whose life spirals out of control.

"Writing has been in my blood since I was handed the gift of a diary as a seven-year-old,” says Alyson. “I have always felt driven to put pen to paper.

Alyson (aka K.L.Loveley) meets one of her many fans.

"I clearly remember my early days at infant school when I was taught how to put my thoughts into words. And my favourite place at primary school was the library, which was magical.”

However, it has been a remarkable, long path from school to respected author some 60 years later for mum-of-five Alyson.

Her passion for writing continued, but when she left Forest View Secondary Modern School (now the Manor Academy) in Mansfield Woodhouse, she initially went to work for the Mansfield Co-operative Society.

Determinedly, she proceeded to educate herself through local colleges and the Open University, obtaining her O-levels (now GCSEs), A-levels and a degree. And she embarked on a 47-year career in nursing.

Alyson Ciborski (nee Oliver) has had a passion for writing since her schooldays in Mansfield Woodhouse.

After a spell at the old Mansfield General Hospital, she spent 22 years at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton before switching to primary care and working for more than 20 years at GP surgeries in Bull Farm, Pleasley and Oak Tree Lane in Mansfield.

Her experiences within the NHS dovetailed nicely with her love of writing and reading. Add her self-education and her excellent people-watching skills, and Alyson was finally ready to launch her debut novel after retiring from nursing in 2017.

She says: "I felt that many of the issues I encountered in the NHS could be fictionalised. I was in a good position to research public health statistics and outcomes.

"However, coming from a working-class background, the very idea that, one day, I would become a published author was beyond my wildest dreams.

Alyson (aka K.L.Loveley) signs one of her books for a fan.

"I had continued to write on a daily basis in my treasured diary and also short stories. But I used to put authors on a pedestal. I considered them like a celebrity or someone to be revered.”

Now she herself is regarded by publishers Austin Macauley as an “exciting, upcoming author of contemporary fiction, who writes realistic novels that focus on medical and social issues.

“She likes to raise awareness of complex problems and is renowned for creating fascinating characters and intriguing scenarios.”

‘Union Blues’ follows the lives of Gabriel, a young medical student harbouring a troubled past, and Willow, who carries with her the fact that her twin sister died a short time after birth. When the two of them begin a relationship, the story unfolds.

The cover of K.L.Loveley's latest book, 'Union Blues', a thriller, which is released later this month.

As well as fiction, Alyson has released a collection of illustrated poems called ‘Chameleon Days’, which is also available on audio.

What’s more, under her birth name of Alyson Oliver, she is writing fun books for children, aged two to six, about the antics of her pet chickens.

The first book, ‘Morning Mystery’, in this ‘Coop Chaos’ series features the work of Mansfield-based illustrator Derek Maguire and has even been endorsed by the Duchess Of Cornwall.

A prolific reader and book reviewer, Alyson lives with her husband, Michael, 72, a retired engineer, and they preside over a family of five children and four grandchildren, all of whom, bar one, live in Mansfield Woodhouse. The couple enjoy walking and cycling in Sherwood Forest.

They also own a narrowboat, and Alyson spends many cosy evenings on the canals, writing her stories and poems. She says: “Famous authors such as Roald Dahl and Dylan Thomas had special places for writing. My special place is our wonderful narrowboat that is moored at Mercia Marina in South Derbyshire.”

Her pen name of K.L.Loveley (aka Katie Lily Loveley) stems from old family connections. Katie Loveley was the birth name of her maternal great grandmother, while Lily was the name of her paternal grandmother.

Now she is a grandma herself, Alyson is keen to pass on her love for writing and reading to the younger generation and, admirably, she spends one morning a week as a volunteer reader at The Bramble Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"It was my primary school when it was known as Oxclose Lane Junior School, and I go in to help the children with their literacy, which has deteriorated since Covid,” she says.

What with an allotment to tend to at Whinney Hill too, it all adds up to the busiest of retirements for Alyson, but that’s how she likes it.

The writing takes priority, though, and the launch of ‘Union Blues’ on Friday, April 29 is firmly ringed on her calendar.

It will be available as a paperback and e-book, and it can be bought from Waterstones and Foyles book shops, Amazon and direct from Austin Macauley.

Alyson will also be selling signed copies of the book at a charity event run by the Inner Wheel Club of Mansfield at the John Fretwell Complex on Sookholme Road. The event takes place on Wednesday, May 11 between 9 am and 12 midday.

"Why not pop along for a chat and a signed copy?” said Alyson. “There will be a number of stalls and refreshments available.”