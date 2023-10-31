Life saving defibrillators installed in Ashfield

Ashfield District Council has installed defibrillators in parks and green spaces across Ashfield to increase access to life saving equipment.

The defibrillators are in a locked box that needs a key code to open. To access the unit, dial 999 and the ambulance service will provide the code, meaning emergency first aid can start whilst the ambulance is on its way. The units are fully automatic and will talk the user through the process – they will not shock a casualty if a shock is not required.

The defibrillators have been installed at Kings Mill Reservoir, Sutton, and Nabbs Lane changing rooms, Hucknall. Over the coming weeks defibrillators will be installed at:

Mayfield Street changing rooms, Kirkby

Titchfield Park, Kirkby

Cowpasture Lane, Sutton

Woodlands Medical Practice, Sutton

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said “Research from The Circuit shows that on average a defibrillator is 726 metres away from the centre of any given postcode. We are proud to help reduce this terrifying figure in Ashfield. These life saving devices really do make all the difference to cardiac arrest survival rates.

“We are committed to making our town centres, parks and open spaces safer for everyone and this includes improving access to defibrillators. We hope they don’t have to be used but it’s reassuring knowing that if they are needed, they are available for everyone.”

Defibrillators are life saving devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. If a defibrillator is used within the first minute, the survival rate can be as high as 90%. If a defibrillator is used within the first 3 to 5 minutes, the likelihood of survival is around 74% showing that having a defibrillator close by really makes all the difference.

The British Heart Foundation has a free online training course that teaches people how to use a defibrillator and how to do CPR: https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr/learn-cpr-in-15-minutes

