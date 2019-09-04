Life-saving defibrillator installed outside Mansfield School

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed near a Mansfield school.

Councillor Roger Sutcliffe ,contractor Andy Bennett, Head of Berry Hill School Jaquline Hill, and Councillor Andrew Tristram.

Councillor Andrew Tristam has funded the defibrillator outside Berry Hill Primary School, Black Scotch Lane, through his ward allowance.

Coun Tristam, Mansfield District Council member for Berry Hill ward, said he wants to have defibrillators no further than a three-minute drive apart throughout his ward.

A defibrillator can be used if someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, where the heart stops beating, and works by delivering an electric shock to kickstart it back to normal rhythm.

The device is the second in the ward, with the first outside the Alexsa Beauty and Holistic Studio on Southridge Drive.

Coun Tristam said: “I’d like to see more defibrillators dotted around the Berry Hill ward.

“In an emergency the defibrillators are critical, when you call 999 emergency responders will talk you through using it while first responders arrive.

“It’s not always the people you would expect to need one – I’ve heard of cases of young athletes in their 20s needing a defibrillator.

“You never know who might need one.

“I want to make sure they are in a public place where everyone can access them.”

Although the devices are foolproof, Coun Tristam also hopes to arrange first aid courses and instructions on how to use them in the future for residents.