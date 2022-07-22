Life-saving defibrillator installed at popular Mansfield park

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a Mansfield athletic club thanks to a donation from Rotarians.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:54 pm

The defibrillator – designed to an electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest – has been fitted at the entrance to the changing rooms and offices of Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club, in Berry Hill Park.

The device, which costs about £1,500, has been installed by Bobby Thorpe, of Thorpe Electrical Solutions, and registered on the national defibrillator network, and connected to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

From left, Mansfield Harriers secretary David Lisgo, Rotarian John Whiteley, and Bobby Thorpe, of Thorpe Electrical Solutions, with the defibrillator.

Rotarian John Whiteley, leader of Mansfield Rotary Club’s community and vocational team and a past club president, said: “Mansfield Rotary Club has a proud connection with Berry Hill Park, which started in 2012 with a community-boosting project to breathe new life into what is long considered to be the jewel in the crown of the town’s parks.

“Therefore, we are delighted to have donated the defibrillator. They are vital safety devices and the more out there, the more lives that could potentially be saved.

“We hope it will never be needed, but it will provide reassurance to Mansfield Harriers and park-users for years to come.”

