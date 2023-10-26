'Let’s talk' – new service for talking with communities launched by Nottinghamshire Police

A community messaging service to keep residents updated about problems affecting the area where they live and how they are being addressed has been launched by Nottinghamshire Police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Notts Alerts is a service that allows residents to have their say by letting police know their individual concerns via regular surveys, which will be fed into their local police team’s priority planning process.

The messaging service – direct to your mobile phone via email – can also be translated into dozens of languages as required by the community.

The service is completely free and easy to use.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community messaging service to keep residents updated about problems affecting the area where they live and how they are being addressed has been launched by Nottinghamshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes crime and prevention advice, including how not to fall victim to all the latest scams, as well as police events in the area.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, Nottinghamshire Police county areas commander, said: “This is a new and exciting way to engage with residents.

“It allows us to speak directly to the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire through their mobile phones and email addresses.

“Notts Alerts is a much-improved version of a previous service that is now completely tailored to your needs, for whichever part of the city and county you live in, and you’ll only receive alerts specific to your local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By signing up and telling us about the problems affecting you, your voice will be heard and your views will shape how we police.

“If you are concerned about an anti-social behaviour problem on a specific street then this new system allows you to raise these issues directly.

“It is a welcome addition to what we already do and will bring us closer than ever to the communities we protect and serve.

“We hope that this will enhance the trust and confidence that you have in your local police force.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “This service is an innovative and exciting way of keeping in regular, direct contact with the people of Nottinghamshire and strengthening the relationship we have with our communities.

“Our Speak up Notts survey was recently sent out on the platform and was incredibly well received, with hundreds of people taking part.

“We want everybody here in Nottinghamshire to feel safe in their areas and also understand what is going on around them.”