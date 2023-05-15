The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting a public open day on Saturday, May 20.

There will be two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £6 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Sherwood Observatory.

Highlights at the open day include: safe viewing of the sun through the observatory’s special telescopes; rolling lectures inside the lecture room; face painting and tattoos; and learning about space weather and meteor detection at the radio astronomy centre.

There will also be astro-themed merchandise sales and refreshments available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also enjoy a tour of the facility and learn all about the plans for a new science discovery centre and planetarium.