Learn more about the universe at Sherwood Observatory open day

Visitors are invited to learn more about space as Sherwood Observatory opens its doors this weekend.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 15th May 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting a public open day on Saturday, May 20.

There will be two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Sherwood Observatory.Sherwood Observatory.
Highlights at the open day include: safe viewing of the sun through the observatory’s special telescopes; rolling lectures inside the lecture room; face painting and tattoos; and learning about space weather and meteor detection at the radio astronomy centre.

There will also be astro-themed merchandise sales and refreshments available.

Visitors can also enjoy a tour of the facility and learn all about the plans for a new science discovery centre and planetarium.

There is a free car park on site.

