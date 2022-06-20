Learn more about the universe at Sherwood Observatory open day

Visitors are invited to learn more about the space when the Sherwood Observatory throws open its doors.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:43 am

The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting a public open day on Saturday, from June 25.

There will be two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Sherwood Observatory.

Highlights at the open day include: safe viewing of the Sun through the observatory’s special telescopes; rolling lectures inside our lecture room; face painting and tattoos; and learn about space weather and meteor detection at the radio astronomy centre.

There will also be astro-themed merchandise sales and refreshments available.

Visitors can also enjoy a tour of the facility and learn all about the plans for a new science discovery centre and planetarium.

