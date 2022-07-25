Learn more about the sun at Sherwood Observatory open day

The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is hosting a public open day on Saturday, July 30.

There will be two sessions – from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Highlights at the open day include: safe viewing of the Sun through the observatory’s special telescopes; rolling lectures inside the observatory lecture room; face painting and tattoos; and learn about space weather and meteor detection at the radio astronomy centre.

There will also be astro-themed merchandise sales and refreshments available.