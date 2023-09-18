Leading provider of dialysis products has opened a new head office in Huthwaite

A leading provider of dialysis products and services for people with chronic kidney failure, has opened a new expanded and refurbished UK head office in Huthwaite.

Fresenius Medical Care (FME) re-designed building will facilitate the company’s mission to enhance its services and revolutionise the end-to-end experience for people with chronic kidney disease, its customers, and employees.

It also forms a crucial part of FME’s journey to expand its home dialysis offering, as it brings in-house the operations of NxStage products following the acquisition of the company in 2019.

Antony Mazzei, country manager and head of UK and Ireland/regional head of Operations Care Delivery International at Fresenius Medical Care, said: “Our Huthwaite head office is designed for the future, with a sharpened focus on improving the services and support we provide for people with chronic kidney disease.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our team and benefit from the local talent base in Nottinghamshire, empowering us to deliver a seamless end-to-end experience for all stakeholders.

“As an inclusive employer, we’re also passionate about advancing our workforce education and this new space offers an upgraded learning environment that suits all of our employees.

“A head office can send a strong message about what a company values, and their culture - and we’re very proud of what the Huthwaite office says about us.”

The new offices will ultimately improve the services FME provides for those with chronic kidney disease through the expansion of in-house technical capabilities. As part of this, FME has further invested in operational infrastructure to meet the growing demand for home therapies. People with chronic kidney disease are seeking greater degrees of freedom and comfort when receiving dialysis, and the demand for home therapies grows each day.

Chris Slater, managing director of Commercial Operations at Fresenius Medical Care, said: “This refurbishment demonstrates our constant evolution as dialysis providers, seizing opportunities to improve our ability to provide crucial renal care and services to those who need it.

“We’ve designed the Huthwaite office to encourage greater collaboration and facilitate the coordination of a wide range of stakeholders across the healthcare system, crucial to delivering high quality care to people with chronic kidney disease.”

