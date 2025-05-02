Leader of Ashfield council Jason Zadrozny loses county seat to Reform
Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield Council, has lost his county seat to the Reform Party.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield Council, was a candidate for the Ashfields division in the Nottinghamshire County Council elections.
The results were announced on Friday, May 2, at 12.20pm.
It was reported that the voter turnout was 36.8 per cent from an electorate of 8,928.
Out of the issued ballot papers, 3,285 were counted, and there were 8 spoiled ballots.
Coun Zadrozny received 1,015 votes; however, the seat was won by Alan Bite of the Reform Party, who secured 1,687 votes, representing 51.5 per cent of the total votes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.