Leader of Ashfield council Jason Zadrozny loses county seat to Reform

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:49 BST
Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.
Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield Council, has lost his county seat to the Reform Party.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield Council, was a candidate for the Ashfields division in the Nottinghamshire County Council elections.

The results were announced on Friday, May 2, at 12.20pm.

It was reported that the voter turnout was 36.8 per cent from an electorate of 8,928.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Out of the issued ballot papers, 3,285 were counted, and there were 8 spoiled ballots.

Coun Zadrozny received 1,015 votes; however, the seat was won by Alan Bite of the Reform Party, who secured 1,687 votes, representing 51.5 per cent of the total votes.

Related topics:Jason ZadroznyAshfieldNottinghamshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice