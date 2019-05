Latvian Culture Day will be celebrated at Mansfield's market this Saturday (May 4)

There will be British Latvian dance groups, entertainers and families celebrating culture day. There will also be a Latvian crafts market and cultural stalls where you will be able to buy various items and delicacies.

There will also be a parade at 11.30am, as well as choirs, theatre groups, folk music, and even a Saturday school for youngsters.