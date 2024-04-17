Latest round of community-boosting funding is now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s all part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s continued commitment to encourage healthy and sustainable communities by financially supporting community groups and charities.

The latest round of the Local Communities Fund (LCF) is now open for applicants until Friday 24 May 2024. Eligible groups can apply for funding which demonstrate that their projects will help communities live healthier and more independent lives.

Councillor Scott Carlton, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said:

“I’m proud that we are continuing to financially support community groups to help them to carry on their vital work improving the lives of our residents, particularly with regards to their health and wellbeing.”

One group to be bowled over by the benefits of this scheme is Attenborough Cricket Club.

The Club received a £14,962 capital grant from a previous round of the LCF, which combined with grant from the England and Wales Cricket Board, allowed them to build an extension to the existing clubhouse to make a dedicated changing facility for women and girls playing for the Attenborough Starlings.

Starlings team manager, Gemma Barton said:

"The female changing room is so important to us at Attenborough Cricket Club. We want to make sure we have an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment for all the women and girls who play cricket here, and for those who will in the future. . Having this space means we will be able to continue to grow and introduce cricket to more women and girls from our local community.”

Coach and player Louise Thomson highlighted the benefits of LCF. She said:

"Applying for this grant has helped us to make this project a reality. We still can't believe that we have this amazing space ready for the start of the cricket season."

Cllr Carlton added:

“Community groups will have two opportunities this year (April 2024 – March 2025) to apply for three types of grant funding to suit their needs. Following this current funding window, the next application round is expected to be open later this autumn.”

These grants are:

Capital grants (Eligible groups can apply for up to £20,000)Funding is available for groups to make improvements to facilities that help improve health and wellbeing, as well as projects with an environmental focus. These include:• Improvements to sporting facilities;• Play areas and/or equipment;• Green/horticultural improvements to open spaces;• Heritage improvements, signposts and information boards to improve the visitor experience.

Revenue grants (Eligible groups can apply for up to £5,000)Funding is available to help projects with their day-to-day running costs such as paying wages and bills. Applications from a range of projects are welcomed, including:• Summer play schemes;• Projects that tackle digital exclusion, good neighbourhood schemes, dementia-friendly communities and food/lunch clubs;• Encouraging local networks where people help themselves and each other to be resilient, neighbourly and safe;• Increasing volunteering opportunities;• Addressing climate and environmental change;• Improving access to existing community-based services (e.g. advice and signposting), for the most vulnerable residents.

Food redistribution grants ( Eligible groups can apply for up to £10,000)Funding available to help community and voluntary sector to establish or support food redistribution schemes to help families and households access affordable, good quality and nutritious food.

To apply or to find out more: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/LCF