Restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways across the area have been given new food hygiene ratings. Image: Taco Bell, Mansfield.

Latest food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit pubs and takeaways in Mansfield

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visiting a host of pubs, restaurants and takeaways around Mansfield.

By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five.

A one-out-of-five rating means major improvement is necessary.

A two rating means some improvement is necessary, while three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and four means standards are good. Five means the hygiene standards are very good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. Oriental Delight

This popular takeaway at 110 Carter Lane was given a score of four on September 21.

2. Tony's Kitchen

The takeaway at 27 Ratcliffe Gate was given one out of five after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Hungrilla Gourmet Grill

The burger restaurant on Woodhouse Road was given a two out of five score after assessment on September 12.

4. Sherwood Forest Golf Club

The club on Eakring Road was given three out of five after assessment on September 26.

