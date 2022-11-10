Latest food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit pubs and takeaways in Mansfield
Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visiting a host of pubs, restaurants and takeaways around Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, with each business awarded a hygiene rating from zero through to five.
A one-out-of-five rating means major improvement is necessary.
A two rating means some improvement is necessary, while three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and four means standards are good. Five means the hygiene standards are very good.
Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…
