Last chance to nominate Mansfield and Ashfield heroes for National Lottery Award

The awards are the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded people and organisations and celebrate the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community, especially during these challenging times.

There were almost 5,000 nominations last year and, once again, the National Lottery is looking to hear about folk who are going the extra mile, doing amazing things and inspiring others.

Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas is urging Mansfield and Ashfield folk to nominate people and groups for this year's National Lottery Awards. Photo: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

In 2018, Shirley surprised the winners of the health project category, Breast Cancer Care in Glasgow, with their award.

Shirley said: “In 2018 I was fortunate enough to visit a National Lottery-funded project and see first-hand where funding goes and how valuable it is to those in the community.

"It’s thanks to National Lottery players that £30 million is raised for good causes every week.

“The last 14 months have been extremely tough on us all.

"But as we hope for better days ahead, we are constantly astounded by the way people and projects responded to adversity with heroic yet simple acts of love, kindness and selflessness that will be long remembered.

“I have been fortunate to witness how hard these local heroes work and how deserving they are of these awards and accolades.

"They should be celebrated and will only be celebrated if you put them forward – so please get nominating.”

Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, organisers are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors: Culture, arts & film, heritage, sport and community/charity.

There will be a special young hero award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery-funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses or click here.

The deadline is midnight on Monday, June 7.