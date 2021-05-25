Last chance for Mansfield community causes to apply for funding

The challenges of the pandemic are far from over for grassroot local community groups, according to a new survey from the Co-op.

It found more than three quarters of surveyed community causes expected demand for their services to increase over the next six months, including a huge 94 per cent of groups working to support mental wellbeing, 96 per cent of groups supporting young people and 83 per cent of those tackling food poverty.

To address this and help create fairer communities, Co-op is inviting grassroots projects in Mansfield that support access to food, help improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people, to apply for the Local Community Fund.

Still time to apply for funding

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op said: “Findings from the survey, our own Community Wellbeing Index, members and colleagues has shown us that we can all come together to make the world a fairer place. Even with the easing of lockdown, the communities across the UK will still need our help.

“Members are encouraged to select a cause each round, allowing them to support grassroots causes in Mansfield that they really care about.

“This year, when a group applies for the Local Community Fund, we will also connect them to Co-operate, our online community centre, where they can come together and benefit from help and support from like-minded people and causes. This is an exciting development which shows the power of co-operation beyond funding.”