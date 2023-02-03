In December 2022, Mansfield Council was allocated £2.955 million covering three years.

The fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and places, supporting local businesses, people, and skills.

There are two routes through which businesses, community groups and people can apply.

Apply for funding now.

The Mansfield Community Grant Fund, which is now taking applications via the Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service website at mansfieldcvs.org, offers a maximum of £15,000 in grants for community and voluntary groups to apply for projects that will make a difference in their local neighbourhoods.

Vanessa Whitton, chief executive of Mansfield CVS, said: “This fund is such a fantastic opportunity for community groups within our district.

“And with just more than a week left to apply, we desperately do not want anybody to miss out.

“Grants of up to £15,000 can make such a huge difference to a small group or organisation, and so we are urging people to come forward and apply, or even to just reach out to us to find out more information.”

The Mansfield UKSPF Communities and Place is the second route to apply for funding.

Bids for more than £15,000 can be made, and these projects must demonstrate how they contribute to the fund’s communities and place ambitions.

Applications for this route are open now via bit.ly/3kYkzQu

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “With less than a week to go, it is so important that many businesses, groups and people get in touch with the council and CVS to get these applications in.

“This is a huge pot of money that can make a real difference to community projects on the ground, and also for the larger grants, to help continue the journey of making Mansfield a destination to live, work and visit.”

You can view more information about the fund at mansfieldcvs.org/communitygrantfund