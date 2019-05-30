Langwith teen wows with original song in talent competition

A 14-year-old Langwith boy won the public's heart after playing an original song in a talent competition.

River Hopkins, of Langwith Road, Upper Langwith, came joint first in Derby’s Got Talent after being picked by the public.

River, who goes to Shirebrook Academy on Common Lane said he was “buzzing” to receive the prize for preforming his song “Every Roads a Dream”.

River said: “I am really happy about winning, it was really hard and there was a lot of talent.”

As part of his prize River will also get the chance to play in an upcoming event in Derby.

His proud father David Hopkins, who is his “taxi and roadie”, said: “He was the only child in the competition.

“He did really well and writes his own songs.

“And at the same time as this, he is doing his exams, he is working very hard.”

River started playing the guitar in Year 1 while at Park Schools Federation on Orchard Close, Shirebrook, eventually taking private lessons when he reached Year 5.

And, River said his musical talent has gone “up and up” from there.

David also said that River’s music has changed a lot recently after his voice broke.

David, aged 47, who works at Bayheath House in Chesterfield as a support worker, said: “His voice has only just broken, so he has started his music from scratch - it is completely different from before.”

If you find River’s face familiar you might have spotted him busking in Chesterfield town centre.

He has also busked for “practice and pocket money” in Manchester and Sheffield, to name a few places.

David said: “I think he goes out so he doesn’t offend the neighbours, he has about 50 songs when he goes out, 10 he has written himself.

“I sang in a cover band, Stormy Tempest, may years ago, and he has already surpassed me.”

The talent competition was held at Derby Market Hall on Tennant Street, Derby on May 25.

Artist Bex Johnstone came joint first with River after the results were announced on May 28.