Trentbarton bus driver Dennis Dutton and his wife Christine, who live in the village, have received a hot ticket to the official Coronation Garden Party at the royal home next week.

The couple are due to attend the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 3.

Dennis drives Trentbarton’s Rainbow One night owl services and is known as ‘Bones’ by colleagues and customers.

Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace

He received the royal summons from the Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of King Charles, after Christine nominated her husband for his 43 years of service as a bus driver for Barton Buses and then Trentbarton.

The palace will host two further garden parties as part of the celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

It is estimated that around 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 sandwiches are consumed at each party.

Dennis and Christine, who have been married for 36 years, will join other lucky guests at the mid-week event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Christine said she nominated her husband because she wanted to do something special for him.

Dennis said: “I’m really looking forward to my trip down to London to see Buckingham Palace – I feel like royalty.

“It’s nice for a bus driver to be recognised for their work after over 40 years of service.

“I love my job and I just like to have a laugh with my regular customers.”

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “We are so pleased and excited for Dennis and for Christine.

“Dennis has been driving our buses since 1979 and that incredible service deserves this royal recognition.

