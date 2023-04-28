News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
17 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Langley Mill bus driver invited to celebrate King's coronation at Buckingham Palace

A Langley Mill bus driver received a royal invitation to celebrate the King’s Coronation at Buckingham Palace.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST- 2 min read

Trentbarton bus driver Dennis Dutton and his wife Christine, who live in the village, have received a hot ticket to the official Coronation Garden Party at the royal home next week.

The couple are due to attend the exclusive event on Wednesday, May 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dennis drives Trentbarton’s Rainbow One night owl services and is known as ‘Bones’ by colleagues and customers.

Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham PalaceDennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace
Dennis ‘Bones’ Dutton with his invite to Buckingham Palace
Most Popular

He received the royal summons from the Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of King Charles, after Christine nominated her husband for his 43 years of service as a bus driver for Barton Buses and then Trentbarton.

The palace will host two further garden parties as part of the celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is estimated that around 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 sandwiches are consumed at each party.

Dennis and Christine, who have been married for 36 years, will join other lucky guests at the mid-week event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Christine said she nominated her husband because she wanted to do something special for him.

Dennis said: “I’m really looking forward to my trip down to London to see Buckingham Palace – I feel like royalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s nice for a bus driver to be recognised for their work after over 40 years of service.

“I love my job and I just like to have a laugh with my regular customers.”

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton’s managing director, said: “We are so pleased and excited for Dennis and for Christine.

“Dennis has been driving our buses since 1979 and that incredible service deserves this royal recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope they both have a lovely day and get to tell the new King and his Queen consort all about his career and the customers he helps every time he gets behind the wheel.”

Related topics:CoronationLangley MillBuckingham Palace