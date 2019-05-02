Lammas ice rink temporarily closed due to broken bolt

Bosses at Sutton's Lammas Leisure centre have announced the temporary closure of their ice rink.

The closure is down to a broken bolt on the ice machine carriage that was damaging the ice as staff cut it.

Staff at the centre offered their apologies, in a statement on social media.

It read: "Many apologies, but the ice rink at Lammas is closed until further notice. The picture shows a broken bolt on the ice machine carriage that is damaging the ice as we cut it.

"We require specialist engineers that have been notified and we will keep you updated on the progress."

For updates, visit Lammas' Facebook page here: facebook.com/eaLammas