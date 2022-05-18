Clipstone Hall and Lodge, which provides accommodation and personal care for up to 90 people, some of whom have dementia, has been given an overall rating of ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In five subsidiary categories, the Mansfield Road home was rated ‘Inadequate’ in two of them (safe and well-led) and ‘Requires Improvement’ in the other three (effective, caring and responsive).

The CQC also issued two warning notices, concerning the way the home monitored risks to residents and a failure “to ensure the service was being managed effectively”.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge residential care home, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, which has been rated 'Inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission.

What’s more, the home was placed in ‘special measures’ and told to come up with an action plan before it is “re-inspected in six months to check for significant improvements“.

The inspectors’ report warned: “If the provider has not made enough improvement within this time-frame, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures

"We will begin the process of preventing the provider operating this service.”

That provider is the Bridlington-based Burlington Care Homes Ltd, which runs homes in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Durham, as well as Clipstone Hall.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge is a purpose-built care home. surrounded by gardens.

It took over two years ago from the previous provider, Orchard Care Homes, under whom the Clipstone home was rated ‘Good’ by the CQC.

At the time of this latest, unannounced inspection in April, there were 60 residents at the home, but no registered manager was in situ.

Inspectors found residents were “at risk of infection due to poor practices”. Their report said: “Premises and equipment were not clean or hygienic, and staff were not clear in their responsibilities.”

"Uncovered and out-of-date food was stored in cupboards” in the kitchen, putting health at risk. And “dirty and non-operational equipment” was found, including in a bathroom, putting residents “at risk of harm”.

The report also found that residents “were not always treated with dignity and respect”. Some of their rooms were “untidy, with food debris on furniture and floors that appeared to have been present for a substantial period”.

Relatives also claimed that laundry went missing, with some residents’ ending up wearing others’ clothes.

The CQC report found that the “identifying and reporting of risks and concerns were unreliable and inconsistent”, with "action slow to be taken”.

Also, residents’ care plans “did not always contain relevant and up-to-date information”, while their needs “were not always fully assessed”.

Residents “did not receive their medicines safely” and were “not always supported to avoid social isolation”. One told inspectors: “I just sit about all day”, although others said they had completed craft projects.

The inspectors heard that staff felt there was often not enough of them on duty on shifts described as hectic. There were also gaps in their relevant training.

On the plus side, residents said they “felt safe within the home” and “were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives”.

They were also “protected from the risk of abuse and neglect”, while many praised the quality and choice of the food at Clipstone Hall.

Many also felt that although staff were rushed, they treated the residents well. One said: “I couldn’t wish to be better looked after.”