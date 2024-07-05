Labour gain as Sherwood Forest turns red with win for Michelle Welsh
Michelle Welsh, The Labour Party candidate for Sherwood Forest, has been announced as the new MP for Sherwood Forest.
Her predecessor Sir Mark Spencer was first elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament for the seat in 2010.
The Sherwood Forest constituency, formerly known as Newark and Sherwood before boundaries changed, includes Chad areas such as Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Bilsthorpe, Hucknall, Rainworth and parts of Clipstone.
The total number of ballot papers received was 48,822 which represents a turnout of 61.88 per cent.
The total number of ballot papers received by post was 12,574 which represents a turnout of 81.97 per cent.
The total number of ballot papers received at polling stations was 36,248 which represents a turnout of 57.03 per cent.
Michelle Welsh won the seat with 18,841 votes.
She said: “I am so humbled, honoured and privileged to be elected as your Labour Member of Parliament for Sherwood Forest.
“Together, we campaigned for change and overturned a massive majority of over 16,000.
“Thank you so much to each and every single person who put their faith in me.
“I will honour the trust you have given me and I will work tirelessly to earn that trust from all of you.”
Full results
Labour, Michelle Welsh: 18,841
Conservative, Mark Spencer: 13,398
Reform UK, Helen O'Hare: 11,320
Green,Sheila Greatrex-White: 2,216
Liberal Democrat, David Dobbie: 1,838
Independent, Lee Waters: 864
