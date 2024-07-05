Labour gain as Sherwood Forest turns red with win for Michelle Welsh

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:12 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Labour’s Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Sherwood Forest as the former farming minister, Sir Mark Spencer, loses his seat after 14 years.

Michelle Welsh, The Labour Party candidate for Sherwood Forest, has been announced as the new MP for Sherwood Forest.

Her predecessor Sir Mark Spencer was first elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament for the seat in 2010.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sherwood Forest constituency, formerly known as Newark and Sherwood before boundaries changed, includes Chad areas such as Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Bilsthorpe, Hucknall, Rainworth and parts of Clipstone.

Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Sherwood Forest.Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Sherwood Forest.
Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Sherwood Forest.
Read More
Ashfield's Lee Anderson becomes Reform UK's first elected MP after beating Labou...

The total number of ballot papers received was 48,822 which represents a turnout of 61.88 per cent.

The total number of ballot papers received by post was 12,574 which represents a turnout of 81.97 per cent.

The total number of ballot papers received at polling stations was 36,248 which represents a turnout of 57.03 per cent.

Sir Mark Spencer. Former MP for Sherwood Forest.Sir Mark Spencer. Former MP for Sherwood Forest.
Sir Mark Spencer. Former MP for Sherwood Forest.

Michelle Welsh won the seat with 18,841 votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I am so humbled, honoured and privileged to be elected as your Labour Member of Parliament for Sherwood Forest.

“Together, we campaigned for change and overturned a massive majority of over 16,000.

“Thank you so much to each and every single person who put their faith in me.

“I will honour the trust you have given me and I will work tirelessly to earn that trust from all of you.”

Full results

  • Labour, Michelle Welsh: 18,841

  • Conservative, Mark Spencer: 13,398

  • Reform UK, Helen O'Hare: 11,320

  • Green,Sheila Greatrex-White: 2,216

  • Liberal Democrat, David Dobbie: 1,838

  • Independent, Lee Waters: 864

Related topics:Mark SpencerMember of ParliamentLabour PartySherwoodClipstone

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.