Knitters and crocheters needed for Kimberley war memorial Remembrance Day display

Calling all knitters and crocheters – Kimberley Council needs you.

Once again the council is asking people to get involved in crocheting or knitting poppies to create another stunning display on the town’s war memorial for Remembrance Day.

Poppy patterns are available now on the council’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KimberleyTownCouncilNew or from the council office, which is currently located in the portacabin at Kimberley Institute Cricket Club on Nottingham Road, between 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Please drop all poppies off at the council office.