Knitted decorations add festive sparkle to Eastwood as residents get into Christmas spirit

Councillor Eileen Benton with her knitted snowmen creation.

The seasonal trimmings, which can be seen covering railings, bollards and postboxes across the town centre, have been lovingly hand-crafted by Eastwood Town Councillor Eileen Benton along with residents of Hopkins Court.

Members of the Eastwood University of the Third Age (U3A) group also helped to create and put up the welcome festive touches, bringing a touch of merriment and fun to everyday objects.

The snowmen design on top of the postbox, designed by councillor Benton, has been particularly popular with residents along with other elaborate displays near Barclays and the Sun Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knitted snowmen on the postbox along Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

The ‘yarnbombing’ sensation has created a buzz on social media, with many residents saying it is something they want to see more of in the town.

Jon Murray Mint said: “Amazing. This is literally knitting the community together in tough times.”

Hayley Tinker Pixie Ward added: “I love this. Maybe next year we could have a knitted Christmas tree and some knitted lights please. They’d look so much better and brighter than the ones we’ve got and would make Eastwood a place to be proud of again.”

Sally Chalmers added: “Beautiful. Well done to all involved. Certainly brightens the town up.”

A series of knitted decorations are spread across the town centre.