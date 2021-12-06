Knitted decorations add festive sparkle to Eastwood as residents get into Christmas spirit
Residents of Eastwood may have noticed a series of festive knitted decorations appearing around the town in the countdown to Christmas.
The seasonal trimmings, which can be seen covering railings, bollards and postboxes across the town centre, have been lovingly hand-crafted by Eastwood Town Councillor Eileen Benton along with residents of Hopkins Court.
Members of the Eastwood University of the Third Age (U3A) group also helped to create and put up the welcome festive touches, bringing a touch of merriment and fun to everyday objects.
The snowmen design on top of the postbox, designed by councillor Benton, has been particularly popular with residents along with other elaborate displays near Barclays and the Sun Inn.
The ‘yarnbombing’ sensation has created a buzz on social media, with many residents saying it is something they want to see more of in the town.
Jon Murray Mint said: “Amazing. This is literally knitting the community together in tough times.”
Hayley Tinker Pixie Ward added: “I love this. Maybe next year we could have a knitted Christmas tree and some knitted lights please. They’d look so much better and brighter than the ones we’ve got and would make Eastwood a place to be proud of again.”
Sally Chalmers added: “Beautiful. Well done to all involved. Certainly brightens the town up.”
Send your local photos to [email protected] to see them featured online and in the paper.