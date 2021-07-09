Book an appointment to visit the new Kutchenhaus showroom in Mansfield

The store, at 2 Chesterfield Road North, opened its doors in early July and will hold an evening event to welcome customers, allowing them to see what is on display in August.

Face-to-face consultations will be available with social distancing requirements in place, as well as virtual appointments, and Kutchenhaus’ new online 3D planning and design tool are able to create kitchens remotely for customers who are unable to come to the store.

The store is owned by Brett Poole, who has 25 years’ experience in the kitchen industry including full project management in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire at well-known home improvement retailers.

Brett will be working with suppliers in the area to help reinvest money there.

Initially employing two members of staff in customer services and kitchen design, the showroom has set the target of doubling its workforce within the next year.

Brett Poole, business owner of Kutchenhaus in Mansfield said: “We are so happy to be opening our brand-new store in Mansfield and can’t wait to welcome the local community into the showroom with our soft launch evening where they can view the amazing new units we have on display.

“Our showroom is in a fantastic location at a crossroads on one of the busiest routes into Mansfield, making it easily accessible for anyone to reach us.

“It has taken three months to completely transform the space to Kutchenhaus’ high-quality standards and amidst the pandemic, we are extremely proud of the progress we have made and are excited to finally welcome customers through our doors.”

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, said:

“Kutchenhaus is on an ambitious growth path over the next 2-3 years, however being in the grip of a global pandemic has certainly presented some challenges and even positively altered the way we do business in some cases. It is therefore extremely satisfying that Brett is now in a position to be able to open a new store in Mansfield and offer local customers the opportunity to plan and design their dream kitchen.”