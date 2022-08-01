Kirkby's new £15.5 million leisure centre getting ready to open to the public

Leader of the council, Jason Zadronzy, will officially open the centre alongside invited guest, former England, Tottenham and Derby footballer Tom Huddlestone at 10am.

Kirkby Leisure Centre features a 25m swimming pool and splash pad area, a multi-purpose sports hall, fitness suite, a fun climb wall, soft play area, steam room and sauna, a café, wellbeing studio and sensory room. The sports hall also has the capability to be used as a cinema facility with 196 retractable seats.

Coun Zadrozny said: “It feels like a dream to finally open the doors to Kirkby Leisure Centre. The council promised to build this state-of-the-art centre in 2019 and we have delivered.

Ashfield District Council leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, Coun Rachel Madden, Ashfield CEO Theresa Hodgkinson and Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active, with the key to Kirkby's new leisure centre

"Kirkby Leisure Centre is an incredible facility that will be a huge asset to the community, not only to improve health but wellbeing too with the dedicated Mary Rose room which will be available to many different community groups. The leisure centre is the culmination of over two years of planning and building and we cannot wait to show it off to our residents.”

Tom Huddlestone said: “I am thrilled to be part of the official opening of Kirkby Leisure Centre. It is a fantastic new building and something that Ashfield District Council and local residents should be very proud of.

"It is great to see a council investing in sporting facilities like this that encourage people of all ages and abilities to get more active. I hope families will enjoy both the sporting and community facilities and use them for many years to come.”

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager from the council’s leisure partner, Everyone Active, said: “This state-of-the-art facility is looking fantastic and we are delighted to open the doors, welcome the public and show them that the centre is one to be proud of.

“With an inclusive offering, Kirkby Leisure Centre has something for people from all sections of the community. No matter what your age, ability or interests, there is something for you here.

"The opening of Kirkby and the raft of upgrades that have been carried out at Everyone Active sites across Ashfield make this a really exciting time for leisure in the district.”

The council is working closely with Everyone Active to transform Ashfield’s leisure offer across the district.

Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre has received a brand-new high-quality fitness suite, rivalling any other facility in the region.

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “I am so proud to say that the council has delivered a fantastic new leisure centre, one of the best in the area, and the first ever public swimming pool in Kirkby.

"Residents now have access to the best possible facilities in three, top of the range, leisure centres across Ashfield. I encourage everyone to come down and have a look around.”