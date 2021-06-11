Kirkby's new indoor market name revealed

The Moor Market will be located in three former vacant retail units on the pedestrian area on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby.

Coun Matthew Relf, cabinet member for place, planning and regeneration, said: “We want the new market to have a name that represents Kirkby but gives the market its own identity. Moor Market does this perfectly, tying in with its location on Lowmoor Road.

“Our aim for the new market is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café offering fresh barista made coffee. The name and brand reflect our aspirations of bringing a new kind of shopping experience to Kirkby.”

Coun Matthew Relf and Coun Jason Zadrozny

With work now well underway, the Moor Market will offer an open plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls and a new café. The redevelopment will see new signage and shutters, as well as outdoor seating for the café.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The Moor Market will provide an opportunity for traders who are looking to start their business, or established traders that are looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.

“If you have a business that you think could be part of the new indoor market please get in touch. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting development right in the centre of Kirkby.”