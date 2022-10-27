News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A floating Max - popular character from the hit show - is in the front garden.

Kirkby woman's homage to Stranger Things is super spooky

A photographer from Kirkby has gone all out for Halloween, with this striking ‘Stranger Things’ display for cancer charity.

By Phoebe Cox
4 minutes ago

Victoria Bradley, a newborn and baby photographer from Kirkby, has transformed her house into the ‘upside down’ with striking Stranger Things decorations.

Victoria has decorated her house in aid of Cancer Research UK and has shared a sneak peek with us.

She said: “This is a project that I have been working on for about a month.

“The display will be up for five days, taking it to Halloween on Monday, October 31st.

“Maxeys Farm Shop kindly donated 20 pumpkins for the display too.

“It has been so fun putting this all together.”

You can support Victoria’s fundraising efforts by donating to her page.

1. It is all in the details

The upside down.

Photo: Victoria Bradley

Photo Sales

2. From Hawkins, to Kirkby

This Kirkby house looks just like a television set.

Photo: Victoria Bradley

Photo Sales

3. 'Castle Byers'

The decorations replicate some key locations in the hit show.

Photo: Victoria Bradley

Photo Sales

4. 'Justice for Barb'

Demogorgons are featured in the show - you do not want to mess with those.

Photo: Victoria Bradley

Photo Sales
Stranger ThingsCancer Research UK
Next Page
Page 1 of 2