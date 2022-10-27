Victoria Bradley, a newborn and baby photographer from Kirkby, has transformed her house into the ‘upside down’ with striking Stranger Things decorations.

Victoria has decorated her house in aid of Cancer Research UK and has shared a sneak peek with us.

She said: “This is a project that I have been working on for about a month.

“The display will be up for five days, taking it to Halloween on Monday, October 31st.

“Maxeys Farm Shop kindly donated 20 pumpkins for the display too.

“It has been so fun putting this all together.”

You can support Victoria’s fundraising efforts by donating to her page.

1. It is all in the details The upside down. Photo: Victoria Bradley Photo Sales

2. From Hawkins, to Kirkby This Kirkby house looks just like a television set. Photo: Victoria Bradley Photo Sales

3. 'Castle Byers' The decorations replicate some key locations in the hit show. Photo: Victoria Bradley Photo Sales

4. 'Justice for Barb' Demogorgons are featured in the show - you do not want to mess with those. Photo: Victoria Bradley Photo Sales