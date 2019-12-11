Kirkby teen raises £4,000 for hospice in friend's memory

A 13-year-old girl from Kirkby has won a top award after raising £4,000 in her friend's memory

Ruth Lamb, 13, from Kirkby, decided to take on a series of fundraising activities to raise money for John Eastwood Hospice Trust.

The Ashfiels School student choreographed and performed a dance, organised a collection bucket at a pantomime, ran a tombola stall and provided prizes in the Idlewells Shopping Centre, carried out bag packing in Morrison’s supermarket, organised a coffee and cake morning, and set up a crowdfunding page.

Her efforts have seen her win The Nottinghamshire Outstanding Achievement Award 4Uth, which aims to celebrate the achievements of young people across the county.

Ruth was nominated for the award by Diane Humphreys, manager at John Eastwood Hospice Trust.

Diane made the nomination because of the way Ruth responded to personal bereavement in such a positive way.

Diane said: “Ruth has demonstrated that she is an outstanding young person.

“She has raised £4,000 for the John Eastwood Hospice Trust, a registered charity which supports specialist palliative care. It was Ruth’s own idea to pursue this challenge. She choreographed a dance that she has performed on many occasions and in a variety of settings.

“Ruth has shown terrific commitment to the challenge, which she has undertaken over several months, whilst continuing with her school work Her continued enthusiasm and commitment to raising funds is highly commendable.”

“Ruth undertook this challenge following the death of a friend. She knew that the Hospice Trust was a charity close to her friend’s heart and wanted to do something in her memory. This was a time of great sadness for Ruth and yet she overcame her grief to do something positive.

“When I first met Ruth she was a relatively quiet and shy young person. I believe she will have had to overcome some confidence issues when performing in various, and very different settings. Her confidence continues to grow and she is now able to introduce herself to her audience and tell her story.

“I am also aware that Ruth has had ongoing health problems which have now been resolved.

“Ruth has already raised a significant sum of money for our charity, which will directly benefit those in our community who need specialist palliative care services.

“With what she has already raised we could purchase a special pressure-relieving mattress, or three reclining chairs, or three syringe drivers for pain and symptoms management”.

“As well as raising these vital funds she has brought a great deal of pleasure, with her performance, to many people here in the hospice, in nursing homes, and in pubs and clubs.

“At 13 years of age she is an inspiration to us all.”

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Vice-Chairman of the Children and Young People Committee, said: “Ruth has made a great contribution and I’m pleased that her achievement has been recognised.”