Kirkby skater to leave 'dream job' Dancing on Ice after 12 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkby skater Mark Hanretty hopes to win his last series of 'Dancing on Ice' with the help of his talented dance partner and fan favourite, Michaela Strachan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, 39, expressed his delight at reaching his 12th year on the show, describing it as a ‘dream job’.

This will be Mark’s final series on the show as he has decided to leave in order to spend more time with his wife and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Glasgow, Mark has been living in the Kirkby area for over 15 years with his family, which includes his wife Kathy, who is also a skating coach.

The official Dancing on Ice page shared this image on social media, saying: 'She might be out of her habitat, but Michaela is a natural on the ice with Mark'. Image: Dancing on Ice/ITV.

Mark was inspired by Nottingham’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to begin figure skating at the age of ten.

He said he moved to Nottinghamshire to pursue his ice skating career and has conducted coaching sessions at the ice rinks of Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton and Nottingham’s National Ice Centre.

In his final series on the ITV ice skating competition, he has been partnered with celebrity presenter Michaela Strachan, who has been at the top of the judges' leader board for the past few weeks, after Dancing on Ice returned on Sunday, January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Strachan is a BAFTA award-winning wildlife presenter and naturalist, perhaps best known for her work on BBC and Channel 5 shows, including The Really Wild Show, Countryfile, Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch.

Mark Hanretty has featured on Dancing on Ice for 12 years. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Michaela, 58, saw an improvement in her odds of winning the show, which changed from 10/1 to 3/1 following a series of impressive performances with Mark.

Mark said: “I’m eager, in my final series as a professional skater, to help Michaela become the first female celebrity to win the show in over a decade. She is just great.”

Mark was thrilled to reach the final last year with his dance partner, radio DJ Adele Roberts, but he just lost the top spot to actor Ryan Thomas and his skating partner, Amani Fancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said he will miss the show greatly but is eager to spend more time with his wife and children, and pursue other work opportunities within the skating field.

He has previously provided commentary for the World Championships for the International Skating Union and continues to champion skating both on and off the ice.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.