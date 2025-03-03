Kirkby skater shares excitement at reaching Dancing on Ice final in last series

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:36 BST

Mark Hanretty, a professional skater from Kirkby, expressed his excitement about reaching the Dancing on Ice final with his celebrity partner, Michaela Strachan, during his final series on the ITV show.

This year will be Mark’s final series on the show, as he has decided to leave in order to spend more time with his wife and children.

Originally from Glasgow, Mark has been living in the Kirkby area with his family for over 15 years.

Mark shared with your Chad how he was inspired by Nottingham’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to begin figure skating at the age of ten.

Mark and Michaela are finalists for Dancing on Ice 2025. Image: Dancing on Ice/ITV.Mark and Michaela are finalists for Dancing on Ice 2025. Image: Dancing on Ice/ITV.
Mark and Michaela are finalists for Dancing on Ice 2025. Image: Dancing on Ice/ITV.

And he explained how this series of Dancing on Ice is “extra special” because it marks his final performance on the ITV series, as he is thrilled to have made it to the final for another year.

In his final season on the ITV ice skating competition, Mark was paired with celebrity presenter Michaela Strachan, a BAFTA award-winning wildlife presenter and naturalist, known for her work on BBC and Channel 5 shows, including The Really Wild Show, Countryfile, Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch.

Since Dancing on Ice returned earlier this year on Sunday, January 12, Michaela has received impressive scores from the judges.

Mark expressed his excitement about reaching the final. He said: “I am so excited to try for the trophy with Michaela on Sunday.”

Mark and Michaela will compete against English former footballer, Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt, as well as Corrie actor, Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan.

The Dancing on Ice 2025 final will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Can Mark and Michaela reach the top spot?

