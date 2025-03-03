Kirkby skater shares excitement at reaching Dancing on Ice final in last series
This year will be Mark’s final series on the show, as he has decided to leave in order to spend more time with his wife and children.
Mark shared with your Chad how he was inspired by Nottingham’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to begin figure skating at the age of ten.
And he explained how this series of Dancing on Ice is “extra special” because it marks his final performance on the ITV series, as he is thrilled to have made it to the final for another year.
In his final season on the ITV ice skating competition, Mark was paired with celebrity presenter Michaela Strachan, a BAFTA award-winning wildlife presenter and naturalist, known for her work on BBC and Channel 5 shows, including The Really Wild Show, Countryfile, Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch.
Since Dancing on Ice returned earlier this year on Sunday, January 12, Michaela has received impressive scores from the judges.
Mark expressed his excitement about reaching the final. He said: “I am so excited to try for the trophy with Michaela on Sunday.”
Mark and Michaela will compete against English former footballer, Anton Ferdinand and Annette Dytrt, as well as Corrie actor, Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan.
The Dancing on Ice 2025 final will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Can Mark and Michaela reach the top spot?
