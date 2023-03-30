Kirkby schoolgirl who kept calm and called 999 as dad suffered seizure receives bravery award
A Kirkby schoolgirl has been presented with a bravery award for coming to her dad’s rescue when he suffered a seizure.
Lily-Alice Foster, aged 12, discovered her dad, Lawrance, unconscious and fitting on the sofa at her grandparent’s house on December 9 last year.
Faced with a distressing situation, Lily-Alice, a pupil at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, remained calm and called 999.
“I was devastated that Lily was on her own at the time, as she had never witnessed me have a seizure before,” Lawrance, 34, said.
“But I am so proud of how she handled the situation.”
Lily’s emergency call was answered by Christopher Turk, who said she did an excellent job handling such a frightening ordeal.
He said: “Lily was very upset at the start, but was brilliant throughout, doing an excellent job of managing the situation until the ambulance crew arrived.
“Lily was proactive in unlocking the doors to ensure the crew could enter the house straight away upon arrival.”
East Midlands Ambulance Service tecnicians presented Lily with a Laverick award at a ceremony at Ashfield School on Wednesday, March 29.
The award recognises children and young adults who have gone above and beyond to help another.
At the award presentation, Lily’s mum Nicola Channer said: “She took on a big responsibility that day and she handled it fantastically.
“She has been through a lot in the past year-and-a-half that a lot of people don’t go through in a lifetime.
"She’s done more than is expected of her and I’m just really proud.”