The funding was received after the headteacher explained the dining hall was in need of refurbishment, having previously needing to serve lunches in three sittings due to a lack of seating.

The money will be used to purchase two collapsible tables and chairs, each seating 16 children for lunch.

Dawn Roberts, headteacher at Annesley Primary and Nursery School, said: “This generous donation from Taggart Homes will make all the difference and we are very grateful.

Julie Whitehouse, sales manager, Taggart Homes and Dawn Roberts, headteacher, Annesley Primary and Nursery School

"We haven’t been able to afford more seating until now, so to finally be able to give this to the children and staff is wonderful.

“The children will now be able to spend more time outside and our staff will no longer need to do three servings at lunchtime – meaning we can get our dining hall turned around more quickly, ready for the day of activities."

Taggart Homes latest development in Annesley is Forest Park consisting of 45 detached and semi-detached three and four-bedroom homes.

Michael Taggart, chief executive officer at Taggart Homes, said: “We are invested in the future of Annesley with the village being so popular among young families, and with many of our new homeowner’s children attending the school it is our absolute pleasure to be able to gift this money.”

