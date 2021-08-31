Headline act The Hype get Kirkby into the swing of things at the Party In The Park.

The misery of Covid lockdowns and restrictions was forgotten as Kingsway Park played host to an event that mixed live music with displays, entertainment, exhibitions, games, children’s attractions and trade stands.

"It was our third Party In The Park, and the biggest and busiest yet,” said Christine Evans, the main organiser. “It was brilliant, and there must have been about 800 people there.

"The weather stayed dry and the atmosphere was fantastic, especially late in the afternoon when our headline band, The Hype, went down a storm. People were on the grass with their picnics, dancing and singing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala queen, eight-year-old Lucy Corden, declares the Party In The Park event open.

The event was opened by the day’s gala queen, eight-year-old Lucy Corden, and her two princesses, Scarlet Hodges and Olivia Wadley, who were all chosen after winning a competition that attracted 12 entries.

A big highlight of the day was a dog show, which received a remarkable number of 118 entries across eight categories. It was judged by Vets4Pets in Kirkby, and the best-in-show honour went to handsome St Bernard puppy, Riggs, owned by Ruth Harrison and her daughter, Deanna, who received a silver cup, sponsored by another Kirkby firm, Showstoppers. Reserve best in show was Diego, a cute chihuahua, owned by Tina Baggley.

Party In The Park was organised by the Community Action and Kirkby Events (C.A.K.E.) group, a bunch of local people determined to raise the profile of the town by staging exciting events for the public.

Deanna Harrison with handsome St Bernard puppy Riggs, who won the event's dog show.

More music came from DJ Paul Squires, alias ‘The Rocking Man’, singer Kai Jackson and young band, The Timeouts.

Displays featured vintage cars and bikes, birds of prey and fire engines, while children’s rides included inflatable slides, trampolines and water rollers.

Stalls sold everything from books and jewellery to cakes and toys, while a beer tent and food outlets, offering tasty treats from burgers and pizza to candy floss and waffles, kept everyone refreshed.

C.A.K.E. was so happy with the response to the event that plans have already started for a repeat performance next year on the same August Bank Holiday Sunday.