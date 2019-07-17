Kirkby residents urged to boycott animal circus

Residents in Kirkby are being urged to avoid a circus which features wild animal acts.

Animal Defenders International is calling on people to not attend Peter Jolly’s Circus during its stop in Kirkby.

The animal rights group said the physical and psychological health of animals in the circuses is "inevitably comprised" as some are subjected to "brutal training methods and violence".

Jan Creamer, ADI president, said: “Animal Defenders International has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of animals in circuses.

"Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation.

"You can help stop the suffering – don’t go to a circus with animals.”

READ MORE:

Mansfield pupils learn to recycle like the experts

Driver 'suffers facial injuries' in Sutton crash



A circus spokesman previously said: "It's very important to stress that all our animals are well looked after.

"They are part of our circus family so we take special care to meet all their welfare needs.

"We have inspections from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and independent vets.

"We'd urge people not to believe the propaganda from the ADI."

Peter Jolly's Circus describes itself as "Britain's favourite traditional animal circus".

It says: "Peter Jolly's Circus is a traditional family-run big-top circus with a mighty menagerie of exotic and domestic animals, death-defying feats and slapstick comedy - fun for all ages."

It is in Derby Road, Kirkby, from today, Wednesday, July 17, until Sunday, July 28.