Kirkby resident fined for paying unauthorised person to dispose of waste

Ashfield District Council’s Community Safety Team attended an address on Dawgates Lane, Skegby to investigate an environmental crime scene, following reports from residents.

Officers found a huge fly tip consisting of toys, bags, sawdust and animal waste and documentation found among the rubbish related to a property and individual in Kirkby.

Officers interviewed the resident and found that they had paid an unregistered waste carrier, advertised on Facebook, to remove waste from their home. As such the resident failed in their responsibility to use a registered provider.

This resulted in the resident receiving a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) for Household Duty of Care, an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, costing £200.

The Community Safety Team are also investigating the waste carrier responsible for fly tipping the rubbish.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction said: “It is really important to remember that your waste is your responsibility, even if you pay someone to remove and dispose of it. It’s your duty to research before you pay a waste carrier and check that they are licensed. It is tempting to use someone cheap from social media but in the long run it could cost you more when you end up paying the large fine if they fly tip your waste.”