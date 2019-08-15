Kirkby pub set for major revamp - including new play area

A Kirkby pub is set to have a major facelift if plans are approved.

Bosses at The Kingsway Bar and Grill on Kingsway, Kirkby, have submitted plans to revamp the pub, in a bid to make it the 'best community pub in the area'.

The Kingsway

If plans are approved, an oak porch will be built on the front of the existing porch, a new children's play area will be installed, and a fence will be built to create an outdoor seating area.

The overhaul also includes new front and side cladding, a new external freezer and walkway, and a patio area on the front of the pub.

The pub, owned by Edinburgh-based Star Pubs and Bars underwent a refurbishment in 2013.

The planning and design document states: "Star Pubs and Bars feels that this site is ready for a refurbishment with emphasis on the external area to create a more family friendly exterior and interior with the aim of making this the best community pub in the area.

"The cladding will be a timber effect cement based board which will give the appearance of timber.

"A new timber picket fence will installed to create an enclosed family area to the front.

"Within this area will be new patio with external quality timber posts with festoon lighting on tensile cable, a new section of play equipment and timber planters which will allow for colour and soften the area.

"Loose furniture will be introduced to offer a range of seating styles, suitable for all users.

"Our client recognises that after six years, this site is ready for improvement.

"People now have higher expectations of what a community pub should offer and with this in mind, we feel the items within this application are essential to keep local people visiting this pub and using the facilities rather than travelling further a field."

You can view the full plan here: ashfield.gov.uk