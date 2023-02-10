The Cricketers Arms on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, has submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council for proposed alterations and change the use of an existing store outbuilding to a function room.

The main outbuilding is split into three rooms and the plan is to convert the larger central section.

A spokesman from The Cricketers Arms said: “We have an outside barn which we have been wanting to turn into a fully functioning bar.

"We’re wanting to host private functions in there as well as a large beer garden next to it, which is gated off, so when hired you'll get the function room and all the back beer garden with benches.

“We’re also wanting to use it to hire out in days and evenings for classes, meetings, etc, and we can provide unlimited tea and coffee for a small fee.”

The design and access statement said: “The conversion of the outbuilding to form a function room will involve work being carried out to fully insulate the interior with new wall, roof and floor linings and insulation to meet current building regulations standards.

“A new bar counter will also be added internally, and new fixed seating will be added.

“The external appearance of the outbuilding will be maintained with existing window and door positions retained however new windows will be added as indicated on the application drawings, with upvc frames and double glazed units. The windows will have a similar appearance to the existing windows and new doors will be in painted timber ledge and braced type doors similar to the existing.

“The exterior walling will be retained and re-pointed where necessary in traditional lime mortar and the existing corrugated sheet roofing will be retained, with localised repairs where necessary to fix any leaking sections.

“The proposed works to the exterior of the outbuilding will help to maintain its traditional appearance as an outbuilding, while upgrading the structure and integrity of the building and bringing into proper use in association with the public house.