Kirkby post office branch on the move

Post Office bosses have announced plans to move Kirkby post office - nearly doubling its opening hours.

Kirkby post office is set to move to McColl's convenience store, at 40 Kingsway.

The current branch at 1 Lowmoor Road, has been operated by a temporary postmaster.

However, a Post Office spokesman said: "This operator has now resigned and the branch is scheduled to close on Thursday, November 14, at 5.30pm.

"Our priority is to safeguard Post Office services to the local community in the longer term.

"We have successfully appointed a new operator to continue to operate Post Office services at McColl’s.".

The new branch is scheduled to open at the new premises on Friday, November 15, at 1pm.

READ MORE: Leading Mansfield politicians spent thousands on Facebook ads



It will be open Mondays-Saturdays, from 6am-10pm, and Sundays, from 7am-10pm, giving 111 hours per week. This would be an extra 62 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week, including all day Sunday, as well as earlier opening and closing later each day.

Post Office services will be provided from two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter. Services on offer include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

Dave Thomas, McColl's Retail Group chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to soon be welcoming customers to Kirkby post office, which will offer a range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

"We are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an

excellent service for the local community.”

READ MORE: Dad's anger at urinating delivery driver

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: “We are delighted to safeguard Post Office to the area.

"We are also making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

READ MORE: Anger at defibrillator theft