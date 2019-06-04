Kirkby nursing home residents enjoy a brush with the law

Despite being on the right side of the law residents at a Kirkby nursing home were given a taste of the criminal life - and they loved it.

The residents at Lowmoor Nursing Home, who have dementia, were all smiles when they were given the chance to try on police helmets and climb inside the riot van.

Norman Pickles, a resident at the Lowmoor Road Care Home, gets kitted out in riot gear when the police visited on Monday, also pictured are PCSO Sarah Keightley and senior care assistant Beverley Hannant.

Part of the home’s “Do Something Awesome” project PCSO’s from Ashfield Police, one resident even sat in the cell where they put criminals.

Staff at the home on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, also took the opportunity to dress up as robbers for the event.

Jean Bagley, aged 70, said she loved seeing the riot van and kept a police hat on for the whole event.

She said: “It has been nice - I have absolutely loved it.”

Jean Bagley and PCSO Sephen Shaw share a salute during a visit to the Lowmoor Road Care Home on Monday.

Another resident Norman Pickles, aged 86, who gets involved in all of the events the nursing home arranges, said: “I enjoyed wearing the hat and going in the cell in the van.”

Maxine Gascoigne service manager has been at the home for about eight months, she said: “It is just something different. And it is about having a relationship with the police and the community. We all have to work in partnership. We are very grateful to them for giving up their time - I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Seeing Jean in the police hat was one of my favourite moments.

“She faces challenges so to see her like this is astonishing.”

Staff and residents at the Lowmoor Road care home meet up with visitors from the Police who brought their riot van and gear to show residents on Monday morning.

Sarah Keightley, PCSO, brought the riot van down on Monday, June 3, she said: “It was really nice to make them smile and to see the staff dress up as robbers.”