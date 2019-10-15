Kirkby mum raises almost £900 for John Eastwood Hospice with head shave

A brave Kirkby mum took the plunge and had her long locks shaved off to raise money for a local charity.

Amy Williams, 39, has so far raised £851 for the John Eastwood Hospice after having her long hair shaved off at the school where she works.

Amy's long locks before the shave

Amy, a dinner lady at West Park Academy, said the whole school community has been supportive of her fundraising efforts.

Her son, Maddox, and daughter, Mia, were there to support their mum as she had her hair shaved by hairdresser Rebecca Knowles.

"It was quite emotional," said Amy.

"I knew it was coming, but I was emotional when I saw myself in the mirror. Everyone has said short hair suits me, it's just a bit cool in this weather!

Amy after the shave

"My main concern was how the children at school would take it, but they took it all in their stride. The parents and staff have been so supportive."

Amy was inspired to undergo the big chop after her friend did the same thing to raise money for Macmillian Cancer Research.

"I'm turning 40 next year and I've never done anything like this before. I thought it's only hair it'll grow back!"

Amy wanted to raise money for the John Eastwood Hospice as she wanted to support a local charity, after it was suggested to her by a friend.

"Everyone who has had family members at the hospice always say how wonderful the staff are, and that they just can't do enough for them.

"People can see where their money is going, and as it's a local charity, it doesn't receive the funding that the bigger charities do."

You can still donate to Amy's Facebook page here:www.facebook.com/donate/396213907667836/

