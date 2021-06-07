Kirkby Morrisons hold Wizard of Oz-themed fundraiser for children's charity
Caring staff at Kirkby Morrisons have raised hundreds of pounds for a children's charity by holding a series of Wizard of Oz-themed activities.
The store raised £464.78 for Young Life's Vs Cancer which will go towards opening a new home from home in Manchester called Jack’s House.
Homes from home are free places for families to stay – for as long as needed – close to a hospital where their child is receiving treatment.
Nicola Barnfather, community champion at Morrisons in Kirkby, said: “We are proud to support Young Lives Vs Cancer with fundraising to help to open Jack’s House.
"Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps Young Lives Vs Cancer support families in our local area and around the country following a devastating cancer diagnosis.”
Staff took part in a host of activities, including dressing up as characters from the film, selling Over the Rainbow goody bags and offering folk a chance to buy a brick from the Yellow Brick Road.