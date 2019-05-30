Kirkby man worried house may collapse after sinkhole opens up

A pensioner from Kirkby said he fears his house may collapse after a sinkhole opened up on his drive.

Barry Brown noticed the 1m-wide hole hole five weeks ago outside his bungalow on Southfields Close, Kirkby Woodhouse.

Barry Brown is worried about his property after a sinkhole opened up

His wife, Marian, 84, noticed one of the paving slabs was loose, and upon further investigation, Mr Brown found the hole underneath the paving.

They have lived at the bungalow since 1984, and said they have never seen anything like it.

Mr Brown, 83, said: "We are seeing a solicitor, as we have been passed from pillar to post.

"Severn Trent said it was our leaking water pipes that caused the hole, but we have flushed the toilets and ran our water and we can't see any water coming from our pipes."

Mr Brown says he has been passed from pillar to post

Mr Brown, a retired site manager, visited Ashfield District Council expecting advice, but was told they could not help as the sinkhole is on his property, and was told he would have to investigate himself.

"The council weren't interested, they told me to investigate myself.

He has also contacted the Coal Authority, who also could not help, due to the hole being on private property.

"I just want answers," he said.

Mr Brown holds up a jar of water and clay from the bottom of the sinkhole.

"I want to know what's causing the hole, how far it goes, where its going to, and how to fix it, but no one seems to be able to help.

"My concern is the corner of the building could give way and then we are in major, major trouble."

He said the work is likely to cost £30,000 if no-one takes responsibility.

"The sinkhole is getting closer to the property, and the paving stones in front of the garage are also coming loose - there are dips and bumps all over the front.

"It's got worse in the last three weeks.

"An engineer friend took a look at the sinkhole, and said holes need to be drilled to see if there is any more water, which alone would cost around £2,000.

Mr Brown added that a farmhouse neighbouring the property collapsed into a fissure in 1980, and he fears the same for him home.

"I just want advice," continued Mr Brown.

"I want to know who's responsible, and what I can do."

Ashfield District Council, the Coal Authority and Severn Trent have been contacted for comment.