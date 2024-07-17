Kirkby Leisure Centre to celebrate its second birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £15.5 million leisure centre in Ashfield is set to celebrate its second birthday in style.

The Kirkby Leisure Centre opened its doors for the first time in August 2022 and to celebrate its success there will be a party from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, 3 August.

Visitors will be able to make the most of free swimming, roller skating, bouncy castle, soft play and face painting.

The leisure centre, in Hodgkinson Road, first opened on 6 August, 2022 and is operated by Everyone Active.

The popular centre has a 25-metre, four-lane swimming pool with a moveable floor and splash zone.

It also includes a soft play area, a main hall, an 85-station gym, group fitness studios, a health hub, a cafe, a sauna and steam room, and a sensory room.

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing for Ashfield District Council, said: “Kirkby Leisure Centre was a huge project for the District and is something we are very proud of.

“It’s used by more than 2,500 members from across the District and its visitor numbers are continuing to rise. This party is a great way to mark a huge milestone and have some fun.

“If you have not yet been to the centre, this is the perfect opportunity to find out more about what it has to offer.”

Kirkby Leisure Centre was part of the authority’s £22.5 million investment into leisure facilities, which also saw major improvement works to facilities at Sutton’s Lammas Leisure Centre.

Places can be booked via phone on 01623 457101 or at the Kirkby Leisure Centre reception desk.