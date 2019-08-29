Kirkby landmark to light up for blood cancer awareness month

A Kirkby landmark will be one of 50 in the country to be lit up to mark blood cancer awareness month.

Ada Lovelace House, on Urban Road will be lit up in red to raise awareness of leukaemia as part of Leukaemia Care's blood cancer awareness activities.

Ada Lovelace House,on Urban Road

The national blood cancer charity has organised the lighting of buildings across the UK to raise awareness of leukaemia, as well as its signs and symptoms, as part of their Spot Leukaemia campaign.

Blood Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) takes place each September and is a chance for patients, charities and healthcare professionals to raise awareness and share stories of their experience of blood cancer.

Across the country, over 50 buildings are lighting up in celebration of Leukaemia Care’s 50th anniversary as a charity.

As well as shining a spotlight on leukaemia, the charity is encouraging members of the public to take its free leukaemia course which will help to raise awareness of the vague symptoms of this cancer.

The charity also has free fridge magnets and symptoms cards available to order.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, director of patient advocacy for the charity said: “We’re delighted that Nottinghamshire is supporting our initiative.

"This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that people are more aware of the vague symptoms of leukaemia which can often be mistaken for other common illnesses, such as the flu.

"As well as enjoying the light up, we’d encourage members of the public to take our free online course which will improve their awareness of leukaemia”.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “We’re very proud to be supporting Leukaemia Care, a fantastic charity who do brilliant work for

so many people.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ada Lovelace House lit up just outside our Council Offices in Kirkby.

"If our support of Blood Cancer Awareness Month can raise awareness for just one family in need then it will be worthwhile.”

To find out more about the #SpotLeukaemia campaign and to take the free leukaemia awareness course, head to www.spotleukaemia.co.uk