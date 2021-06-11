Kirkby heavy machinery moving specialists welcome two new team members
Heavy machinery moving specialists Merritts Machinery Logistics in Kirkby have made two new additions to their team.
They have recruited Andy Booth as their new operations manager and Paula Law as their new QHSE co-ordinator.
Andy Booth previously worked as a supply chain and logistics manager for a construction company. In his new role he will be responsible for ensuring that Merritts have the systems, procedures, people and equipment in place to provide a high level machinery moving service to its clients.
Paula Law will work alongside the finance, and health and safety team to ensure that Merritts provide a work environment that is safe for all employees, contractors, customers, and members of the public.
Andy said: “Merritts will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022 and this long trading history has enabled the company to develop an outstanding reputation within the industry. This was a big attraction for me and during the recruitment process I also got the impression that the business places a big focus on people.
"Since I started, I have certainly found everyone to be helpful and friendly in their willingness to work as a team and deliver a high-quality service to clients.”
Paula added: “I’ve been very impressed with the existing processes and systems that are in place and the professional approach that is adopted.
"I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and continue to help Merritts assist clients to carry out new heavy machinery removals, installations, factory relocations and production line changes in a safe and compliant manner.”