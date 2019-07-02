Kirkby girl Corah, who died aged 17 from an incurable disease, remembered four years on

Four years on from losing their 17-year-old daughter to an incurable disease, her parents have revealed the pain is still raw.

Corah Slaney, who suffered from mitochondrial disease, died in July, 2, 2015, aged 17.

Corah in 2015.

The keen singer, from Kirkby, had battled the disease for six months before passing away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, where she was receiving treatment.

Lisa Slaney, her mum, spoke to your Chad yesterday, the anniversary of the former Ashfield School pupil’s death, about how her and her husband Carl are still grieving for the loss of their daughter.

Fighting back tears, Lisa said: “It will never go away, the longer the time without her the more reality sets in that we are never going to get her back.”

Corah went from a healthy teenager in June 2014, celebrating her prom in a blue gown, to being unable to care for herself less than a year later.

Lisa and Corah.

And, she captured the community’s heart after he parent appealed for help making their home accessible for her.

Her parents have since thrown themselves into a charity they created in memory of Corah, Corah’s Song, to help other children suffering from mitochondrial disease.

In the last year, the charity has given two families annual passes to Wheelgate theme park to help them make precious memories.

They also supported a family whose young son lost his life to the same disease as Corah by helping fund his funeral.

A thing which Lisa said “no parent should have to plan”.

Most recently the charity held a tombola at Kirkby’s Morrisons supermarket and raised more than £450.

Speaking about the charity, Lisa said: “We get comfort from helping people and spreading her love to them all.

“There is nothing else we can do for Corah now, so we raise awareness and help families so that her memory lives on.”

Lisa said they will carry on the charity as “long as they breath”. She said: “We want to help others going through the pain we did.”

She also praised the community for their continued support in honouring Corah with the charity .