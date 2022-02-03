The man and woman in their 60s who died in the blaze on Forster Street have still not been formally named.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the inquiry was now in the hands of the county’s coroner.

The couple died despite teenagers banging on the door to alert them to the fire.

The house on Forster Street

Emergency services were called to the council-run Homesteads retirement property shortly before 7pm, on Saturday, January 29.

Firefighters pulled the pair from the burning house, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firecrews from Ashfield, Mansfield, Hucknall, Alfreton, Chesterfield and Eastwood attended, with two crews from Ashfield remaining on scene until 4.40am.

A spokesperson for the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were unable to confirm the couple’s names, but said “details of the fire have been passed to the coroner, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is helping her compile her report."