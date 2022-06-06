Kirkby event organisers ‘had a ball’ for Platinum Jubilee

CAKE lovers served up a treat to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in Kirkby.

By Phoebe Cox
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:59 pm

Community for Action and Kirkby Events – better known as CAKE – held a Platinum Jubilee party at Festival Hall in the town, after benefiting from an Asda Foundation community grant.

Julia Long, CAKE committee member, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day with nearly 300 people in attendance for the street-style afternoon tea. Thank you to ASDA for supporting our event!"

The day’s entertainment included a performance from the ‘Moonshiners Duo’, while Julie Shacklock Dance School provided a dance display.

The event by C.A.K.E was a huge hit

DJ Paul Squires, The Rocking Man, brought the 1950s’ music and had people up dancing to some of the decade’s biggest hits, while a raffle was held for the children's Christmas Party which raised £270.

The event featured an afternoon tea, as well as a bar on-site for other refreshments.

Feedback for the event was very positive from all those in attendance.

Residents pose with the Royal guest
A trip back in time on the dance floor.
Committee members, Christine Evans, Julia Long, Stefan Lamb, Stephanie Bonsall and Chris Kidger pose with Her Majesty.
