Community for Action and Kirkby Events – better known as CAKE – held a Platinum Jubilee party at Festival Hall in the town, after benefiting from an Asda Foundation community grant.
Julia Long, CAKE committee member, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day with nearly 300 people in attendance for the street-style afternoon tea. Thank you to ASDA for supporting our event!"
The day’s entertainment included a performance from the ‘Moonshiners Duo’, while Julie Shacklock Dance School provided a dance display.
DJ Paul Squires, The Rocking Man, brought the 1950s’ music and had people up dancing to some of the decade’s biggest hits, while a raffle was held for the children's Christmas Party which raised £270.
The event featured an afternoon tea, as well as a bar on-site for other refreshments.
Feedback for the event was very positive from all those in attendance.